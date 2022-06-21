The Border Mail

Lexi Nesire, Lily Moona, Tom Mack and Lucy Hocking make NSW school sport team

By Georgia Smith
Updated June 21 2022 - 1:15am, first published 1:11am
STARS IN THE MAKING: Lexi Nesire, 11, Lily Moona, 12, Tom Mack, 12, and Lucy Hocking, 12, have been selected to represent NSW at the Australian School Sports tournament in Bendigo in August. Picture: MARK JESSER

Young border basketball stars Lexi Nesire, Lily Moona, Tom Mack and Lucy Hocking will represent NSW at an Australian School Sports tournament in Bendigo in August.

Sports Journalist

Local News

