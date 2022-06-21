Young border basketball stars Lexi Nesire, Lily Moona, Tom Mack and Lucy Hocking will represent NSW at an Australian School Sports tournament in Bendigo in August.
The quartet were selected after representing their Primary School Sport Associations at a state challenge in Tamworth earlier this month, which saw 15 border athletes in action.
St Patrick's Parish School year six students Nesire and Moona were in the undefeated Mackillop girls team, who were state champions after facing Trinity Anglican College's Hocking in the decider.
"It was interesting," Hocking said about playing against her usual teammates.
"I just want to do the best I can and see where I end up."
It's all four students' first time making a state team.
"Tamworth is probably the furthest I've travelled for basketball," Moona said.
"We got to play with different people that we didn't know before," Nesire said.
"My goal was to make the state team," Albury Public School year six student Mack said.
