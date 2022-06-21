The Border Mail
$200m funding boost to tackle mental health issues in primary schools

TH
By Ted Howes
June 21 2022 - 5:30pm
HELP AT HAND: Research shows half of anxiety, drug use disorder cases in primary school kids manifest by the age of 14, a revelation being addressed by a new funding boost to address mental health issues. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK

Shocking results stemming from the Royal Commission into Victoria's mental health system which showed high levels of anxiety and substance abuse among children under 14 has sparked a $200 million boost to resources.

Ted Howes

