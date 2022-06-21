Corowa-Rutherglen has set its sights on securing the prized signature of Jackson Trengove before the clearance deadline.
Trengove sensationally parted company as coach of Barooga last week after 11 matches in his first year at the helm of the Murray league club.
Advertisement
He surprisingly played for Southern Mallee Giants in the Wimmera Football League on Saturday.
However, The Border Mail believes Trengove is keen to spend at least the remainder of this season with an Ovens and Murray or Goulburn Valley league club.
His bombshell decision is expected to spark the interest of several O&M clubs.
Corowa-Rutherglen coach Peter German confirmed Trengove was on the Roos' recruiting radar and had initiated discussions.
"I can confirm our list manager Dave Melksham has made initial contact with Jackson," German said.
"But obviously Jackson is hot property and is weighing up his options.
"I haven't spoken to him personally.
"So basically we are now waiting for a decision from Jackson on what he wants to do.
"I'm hoping we can get some confirmation of his future plans before the end of the week."
German revealed he had previous ties with Trengove before he was drafted by Port Adelaide in 2008.
"I've known Jackson for a while," he said.
"He played at Calder Cannons alongside my nephew (Tom German) with the pair good mates.
"So I've spoken to him a fair bit over the years.
"He decided to have a crack at coaching with Barooga but I know he rates the O&M highly as a competition."
Wodonga Raiders were the frontrunners to sign Trengove last year with his family ties to Barooga one of the major reasons behind his decision to play at the lower standard.
A key tall is also high on Albury's recruiting wish-list to help combat power forwards Ben Reid, Callum Moore, Michael Newton and Leigh Williams throughout the finals series.
Advertisement
ALSO IN SPORT
However, points pressure is expected to rule the Tigers out from making a play for the former AFL player.
The Tigers used 38 of a maximum 40 points on the weekend in their narrow loss to Wangaratta Rovers with co-coach Anthony Miles and Jeff Garlett five points each.
Trengove is also a five-pointer.
Corowa-Rutherglen can comfortably accommodate Trengove under the points system.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.