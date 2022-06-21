Albury homes and vehicles were the hardest hit by wild weather this autumn in the NSW Murray-Riverina region, according to data released by NRMA.
Following that, Corowa, Hay, Lavington and Howlong were the next hardest hit across the region, but the region itself did not make it into the top ten areas in NSW most impacted by wild weather.
Ballina recorded the greatest number of severe weather home and motor claims of any town or suburb in NSW this autumn, as the Northern Rivers dealt with the unprecedented flood crisis.
Additionally, 80 per cent believed climate change was making wild weather worse (up from 70 per cent last year).
Curtis Kishere, who has been a volunteer with the NSW SES Albury unit for nearly five years, said he believed climate change was making storms worse.
"It definitely is, because for the first few years of my service mother nature was a bit easier to control and the weather patterns weren't out there as much," he said.
"It was more little bits and pieces, but now it's big fronts hitting us earlier in the year, so with the climate change and that La Nina I've definitely found it a lot more challenging for us SES volunteers."
The data showed 37 per cent of NSW residents didn't feel prepared to respond if severe weather hit their suburb.
Mr Kishere encouraged Border residents to take action.
"I've been putting the word out there for a little while now for residents to get their properties more storm prepared," he said.
"This wild weather can hang around for a little while and they reckon that we're going to have more sort of flash flooding in spring, so we need to get the word out there to prepare and tie their loose items down and call us for sand bags."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
