NRMA data ranks wild weather damage this autumn, Riverina not high

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated June 21 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:49am
Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Albury homes and vehicles were the hardest hit by wild weather this autumn in the NSW Murray-Riverina region, according to data released by NRMA.

