NAVIGATOR: Is built on a platform of simple, reliable solutions combined with ease of use and excellent serviceability.

HARDI Australia is a proudly South Australian business making world-class ag sprayers for Australian farmers.



They are a subsidiary of global sprayer specialist HARDI International, giving them access to leading sprayer innovations and expertise.

"A comprehensive product range including self-propelled, Trailed, Linkage, Mistblowers, ATV, UTV and hand-operated sprayers is backed by HARDI quality parts and service," HARDI Australia chief executive Bill Franklin said. HARDI Australia products are used in dry land broad-acre, row crop, dairy, horticulture, orchards, vineyards, hobby and home garden.

Most of the HARDI sprayers sold in Australia and New Zealand are built at the Adelaide factory, which employs more than 100 people and uses more than 150 local suppliers.

The business is 10 kilometres from the Adelaide CBD, situated on a 10 hectare site with 16,000 square metres of up-to-date factory buildings provide for engineering, manufacturing, powder coating, assembly, testing, parts warehousing, distribution and administration.

From here, 105 employees support a network of more than 250 dealers throughout Australia.

