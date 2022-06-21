A Wodonga man who broke into his ex-partner's home and assaulted her has been jailed for nearly two years.
William Drew, 23, already has a significant history of domestic violence despite his age and has been told in the County Court he must change.
Drew was in a relationship with the victim for only three weeks but became abusive when they broke up.
He threatened to smash her home's windows on January 9 last year, tried to pull down a security camera, cut power to her home and smashed a screen.
Drew made repeated threats and forced entry.
He grabbed the woman, shook her, pushed her and was kicked in the groin several times.
Drew kicked a door into the victim's wrist and kicked her wrist, with the woman concerned her arm was broken.
The incident lasted about 15 minutes.
The court heard the victim was "visibly upset and crying" when police arrived.
Despite the incident, Drew continued to make threats to the woman.
"I still don't know what I did wrong," he texted.
"I'm coming to yours right now.
"You're both dead.
"I'll smash your windows to get inside.
"I'm going to kidnap whoever is inside."
In a later call he threatened to burn her home down.
Judge Helen Syme imposed a lengthy parole term and said Drew would be well served by residential rehabilitation and mental health treatment.
"You must modify your own behaviour yourself," she said.
Drew will serve 22 months in jail before being eligible for parole, which will run for 23 months.
