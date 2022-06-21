THE NSW government failed to commit money to a new Albury-Wodonga hospital in its budget on Tuesday.
Instead it flagged $45 million for Albury hospital, first promised by then premier Gladys Berejiklian in January 2019 ahead of the state election two months later.
At that time it was earmarked for the intensive care unit, theatres and extra beds.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said on Tuesday the $45 million was for acute services but may be repurposed.
There was also $3 million for a crisis assessment unit at the emergency ward in the budget and a deal for a new public school at Thurgoona.
Mr Clancy cited his government's record when asked about the lack of money for a new Border hospital.
"The first thing I'd say is there's $45 million for Albury for the hospital, that makes $120 million over the last three to four years, so this is money actually in the budget as an item," he said.
"The second thing is we're getting a new school in Thurgoona, redevelopment of the convention centre and the court house, investment in NEXUS and new social housing.
"But I can assure the community I'm advocating on health."
Mr Clancy said he spoke to NSW Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor on Tuesday morning about a new hospital, but could not say when a meeting involving her and Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley would occur.
Mr Foley was asked by Benambra MP Bill Tilley in parliament on Tuesday if he would match the Victorian Opposition's $300 million pledge for a new hospital.
Mr Foley replied by saying Albury Wodonga Health was delivering a "world class service" but failed to match the promise which he labelled a "hoax" that the Coalition will "never deliver".
He also spoke of the death of AWH chief executive Michael Kalimnios in January and linked it to delays with planning for a new hospital.
"Can I just take this as an opportunity to pass on my condolences to the family of the chief executive of Albury Wodonga Health, who tragically passed away from COVID over the course of this process which has naturally seen that planning process delayed somewhat," Mr Foley said.
Mr Tilley told The Border Mail that Mr Foley was "tone deaf" to the plight of the Border.
"The desperate calls from those inside the health service, the medicos, support staff, ambos and patients is that it is anything but world class - not enough beds, facilities dangerously overwhelmed by demand and fears for the safety of patients," he said.
Meanwhile, Mr Clancy said planning for a new Thurgoona Public School could now proceed.
"It will take a few years to materialise but the funding will be there moving forward," he said.
Thurgoona Public, the only government school in the area, has an enrolment of 628, nearly double its cap of 324.
A site for a new school is to be determined with a possible location on land near the TAFE National Environment Centre owned by the Education Department.
Past Albury MP Greg Aplin said he lobbied for a new school in his stint.
"It was clearly something that we identified as a future need with the growth of housing estates in the area, so I'm very glad that is now going to progress," he said.
Albury deputy mayor Steve Bowen said it was exciting news and a site could be worked into council's Thurgoona-Wirlinga master plan which is being updated.
