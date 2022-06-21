The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

NSW budget provides mixed message on hospital money as Victorian Health Minister defends service

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 21 2022 - 10:57am, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Treasurer Matt Kean delivers the 2022-23 Budget

THE NSW government failed to commit money to a new Albury-Wodonga hospital in its budget on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.