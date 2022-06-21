Spring-heeled Culcairn ruckman Jimmy Pitson is set for another extended stint on the sidelines.
In a major blow to the Lions' finals aspirations, Pitson injured his ankle in last weekend's loss against raging flag favourite Osborne.
Pitson missed three rounds earlier in the season with a hamstring complaint.
Culcairn coach Tim Haines said Pitson was awaiting results of scans to determine the damage.
"It doesn't look great and I expect Jimmy to miss at least a month," Haines said.
"They took him to hospital in Wagga and he is booked to get scans later this week.
"Obviously there is a fair bit of ligament damage but we don't know the full extent of the injury yet.
"But unfortunately it looks like a lengthy stint on the sidelines."
Pitson joins teenage tall Lachie Knobel on the sidelines who recently broke his hand.
The pair shoulder most of the Lions' ruck duties between them.
The Lions slipped outside the top-six for the first time this season after losing to Osborne and Rand-Walbundrie-Walla sprung an upset against Brock-Burrum.
The pair look destined to fight for the remaining spot inside the top-six.
The Lions have the advantage of a much friendlier draw than the Giants over the remaining eight rounds.
"It is a blow losing two talls and both are important to our structures," Haines said.
"But we still have got a few ruck options that we can rotate through there.
"We have probably had a good run with injuries so far this season."
