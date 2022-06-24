Program tackles tobacco as Albury's smoking rate above state average

More than 10 per cent of Albury's population are daily smokers, which is higher than the NSW average, according to Cancer Council NSW.
Applications to join the charity's Tackling Tobacco 2022-23 program are open, with community service organisations in Albury, Corowa, Holbrook and surrounds invited to take part.
The program is free to join and includes training for staff and volunteers, a dedicated Cancer Council representative for 12 months, financial grants based on need, sharing resources and monthly steering group meetings.
Cancer Council's tobacco cessation lead Laura Twyman said smoking caused 5300 deaths and 46,000 hospitalisations every year in NSW.
"While there has been a long-term reduction in smoking, since 2015, daily smoking rates have remained high in many communities," Dr Twyman said.
"In Albury 10.5 per cent of the population are still daily smokers which is higher than the state average of 8.2 per cent.
"We want to support people in the Albury community to address the issues they face with quitting smoking by partnering with non-government, not for profit organisations that can help us drive these rates down, and ultimately save lives."
Groups wanting to help people quit smoking and reduce cancer risk can contact Cancer Council at tacklingtobacco@nswcc.org.au or (02) 9334 1911 by June 30.
