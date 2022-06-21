The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Victims of crime supported by new staff at North East police stations

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 21 2022 - 6:31am, first published 6:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Sergeant Trent Buscall with support worker Jackie White. The Merri Health service provides a range of support to victims. Picture: MARK JESSER

A new program is helping victims of crime in the North East, even if reports haven't been made to police.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.