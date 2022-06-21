Victims of crime supported by new staff at North East police stations

A new program is helping victims of crime in the North East, even if reports haven't been made to police.
Support staff are now based at Wodonga, Wangaratta and Benalla police stations on Tuesdays, with victims of violence and sexual assault able to walk in.
Jane O'Neill of the Merri Health victims' assistance program said it was a free service that could benefit victims and loved ones from incidents ranging from murder to culpable driving.
"It can help people recover from their trauma," she said.
"The co-locations have recently been established at the police stations, allowing us to work closely with police to support victims of crime through the justice system.
"Some people are referred to us by the police, others just self-refer."
Staff can provide links to services including counselling, help victims seek compensation, and assist people to give police statements.
Staff can also support victims when they face court.
"We definitely receive feedback about how helpful our service is from victims of crime and people who have suffered trauma," Ms O'Neill said.
"It's very beneficial from people to move on from their trauma and recover.
"People don't need to have made a report to police - they might still be at the stage of deciding whether they want to do that or not.
"We assist them with information on that process so they can make the decision."
Senior Sergeant Sarah Kendall said some victims preferred speaking to support workers instead of police.
"It's a really positive service," she said.
"To be eligible you have to be a victim of crime against the person and the crime must have been committed in Victoria."
People can call the Victims of Crime Helpline on 1800 819 817 or contact the Merri Health victims assistance program on 1300 362 739.
More information is available at www.victimsofcrime.vic.gov.au
