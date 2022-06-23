ONE of Australia's best boys choirs will perform in Albury this weekend.
The National Boys Choir of Australia scheduled a performance at St Matthew's Anglican Church on Sunday as part of its Winter Concert Tour.
Advertisement
Melbourne-based since 1964, the National Boys Choir of Australia performs with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Opera Australia and Victorian Opera, as well as being recognised from the Qantas I Still Call Australia Home advertisements, and performances at Carols by Candlelight.
Albury organist James Flores, who will accompany the choir, said it was a rare opportunity for Border residents to see them in Albury.
"It's not everyday you get to listen a choir of this calibre," he said.
"I'd encourage people to come along and listen; who knows when they'll be back? People should also bring their kids along because it's important for kids to see other kids perform; it's the greatest motivation."
IN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS:
The National Boys Choir will also perform at Ballarat, Canberra and Sydney as part of its tour.
The choir will be joined at Ballarat tonight and Sydney next Saturday (July 2) by the Colorado Children's Chorale, who are touring Australia, and in Canberra on Tuesday by the Woden Valley Youth Choir.
National Boys Choir of Australia artistic and administrative director Andrew Bainbridge was thrilled to present the choir with wonderful opportunities to collaborate and perform.
"It is rare that children's choirs of such a high calibre have the opportunity to perform together, and these boys and girls are eager to show just what they can do," he said.
The National Boys Choir will also present private concerts at Yass, Goulburn, Mosman and Manly.
Entry to the St Matthew's concert is by donation only, with proceeds split between the choir and St Matthew's Music Association.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.