A Wodonga woman who fleeced $66,370 from an elderly, long-time friend to feed her pokies addiction cried loudly on Tuesday as the enormity of her crime sunk in.
Jan Kovacs knew she was about to jailed over offending that, a magistrate said, was never in danger of not being detected.
"It is obviously aggravated by the breach of trust," Sally McLaughlin said on imposing a 14-month jail term.
Nevertheless, she said the 64-year-old expressed remorse over the crime she committed on the then 97-year-old victim, who she had already undertaken to pay back through the sale of her home and by drawing down on her superannuation savings.
The comfortable retirement Kovacs had long envisaged and worked hard towards, defence lawyer Angus Lingham submitted, was now gone.
Kovacs lost her job of two decades at the Australian Taxation Office when her crime - committed over 17 months, with a three-month break during a COVID-19 pandemic lock-down - was made public.
She will get to serve her sentence in the community by way of an intensive corrections order, but that was only because she was able to secure a NSW address by living with a daughter in Thurgoona.
Ms McLaughlin said the 10-year maximum sentence for the charge of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception clearly demonstrated the seriousness of Kovacs' offending.
"She had been a friend of the victim for over 20 years," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said the length of time over which the crime was committed, Kovacs having accessed the victim's accounts 99 times, showed it was not "impulsive".
She also found it was not greed that motivated Kovacs, rather it was her gambling addiction, her issues with alcohol and mental health problems including depression and anxiety.
The court heard Kovacs had a childhood stained by witnessing domestic violence, had been sexually assaulted as a 22-year-old and had gone on to have long-term relationships with two men who had also subjected her to physical abuse.
"I find a significant and genuine expression of remorse from the offender," Ms McLaughlin said.
"She's now 64 and on this conviction is in a difficult position in relation to continuing employment going forward."
