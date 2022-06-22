The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Four wanted on warrant including woman in Albury with face tattoos

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 22 2022 - 12:28am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WANTED: Shannon Louise James, 43, has three warrants for her arrest.

Albury police have released four mugshots of people with warrants out for their arrest.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.