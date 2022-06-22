Four wanted on warrant including woman in Albury with face tattoos

Albury police have released four mugshots of people with warrants out for their arrest.
Police are seeking help to find Shannon Louise James, 43, who has three warrants out.
An officer said on social media that James "does have very distinctive facial tattoos".
The 43-year-old has multiple stars between her right eyebrow and ear, her lips are tattooed and she has words on her face and neck.
She has "respect" and "loyalty" inked near her forehead and ear tattoos.
Others sought by police include Mathew Fitzgerald, 32, who is known in the Yarrawonga and Mulwala region.
He is wanted for revocation of parole and is also wanted in Victoria.
Albury man Glenn Jennings, 38, also has a warrant out for his arrest.
Simone Leonie McGee, 37, is also being sought by officers for breaching a community corrections order.
She has ties to Albury and Gosford.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted people can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
