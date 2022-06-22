A second 7-Eleven service station will open its doors in Wodonga by the end of the year.
The former Aussie Superior Auto Wash site on High Street, near the intersection with Osburn Street, will be replaced by a new service station before Christmas - the city's 14th petrol shop.
7-Eleven Australia area lead Nick Maddox said the store would create 10 new jobs with the recruitment process to commence soon.
"We hope our network on the Border will be approximately six stores, including our existing store on Anzac Parade, with a team of more than 60 people," he said.
"People who are interested exploring opportunities with our business in either leadership roles or as team members can register their interest online.
"The team members we recruit will be provided with extensive training to deliver an excellent customer experience, so previous work history in the petrol and convenience industry isn't a requirement."
Mr Maddox said the size of the projected 7-Eleven network on the Border was an investment in excess of $6 million in store fit-out costs alone, while hundreds of additional jobs would be created in the construction phase.
"We are incredibly proud to be investing to grow in Albury-Wodonga to provide jobs and the same level of choice and convenience that is available to people in metropolitan areas," he said.
"We expect to keep growing in the North East and will continue to work with landlords and developers to open stores in the right locations to meet the needs of the community."
A third 7-Eleven for Wodonga is set to open midway through 2023 at the site of the Murray Valley Motel on Melbourne Road, alongside takeaway outlets Carls Jr, Oporto and Fast Lane Coffee.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
