The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Soft opening of IGA store at Baranduda hits the spot with locals

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated June 22 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BREATH OF FRESH AIR: Store manager Brett Wells and delicatessen manager Karina Reckless tackle the IGA store's soft opening at Baranduda.

MOVING from the rat race in Melbourne to Baranduda was a breath of fresh air for Brett Wells who opened the area's first supermarket there yesterday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.