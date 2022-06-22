MOVING from the rat race in Melbourne to Baranduda was a breath of fresh air for Brett Wells who opened the area's first supermarket there yesterday.
The former Coles manager said the quiet, community feel of the Border region shone through during the new IGA store's soft opening and despite "a few hiccups" along the way, is confident the store will prosper along with the community.
Advertisement
He has employed 52 people, many of them local to the area.
"We've employed a lot of locals that have had no retail experience but we didn't hire on that basis, we hired based on personality," he said. "We wanted the right people and we've got about 50 - it's been great process and the people are fantastic."
Mr Wells said his store was planning to open from 8am to 8pm, but that could change if demand was high.
"Today we want to iron out any glitches, see what the trade's like, when it's busy, so for the night trade, if it's busy we can set our roster accordingly to serve the customers better," he said.
"We're open 8 until 8 today and we'll just see how things go.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He said feedback from customers during his soft opening had been nothing but positive and that many were looking forward to the store's grand opening on July 9.
"On the grand opening on July 9 we'll have a barbecue run by the local cricket club," he said.
"There'll be a live broadcast from Austereo in the morning, and facepainting for the local kids."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.