OWNER: Mark Lavery.

A LOVE of the outdoors led Mark Lavery to contracting his services as a sprayer.



With just one spray unit, he was soon sought after as the go-to man for weed control requirements.



That was back in 1994; these days, Mark and his wife Sally own three businesses; Mark's Spray Barn, Mark's Agricultural Services and Mark's Environmental Services.



In 2007, Mark and Sally opened their shop, Mark's Spray Barn, now at 64 Catherine Street, Lavington.

"We opened the shop due to us not being able to receive parts ourselves in a timely manner," Sally said.



"Spraying is time sensitive, and we could lose a week waiting for a part that may only cost us a couple of dollars.



"Being contractors, we understand this for our clients and we only specialise in what we know and that is sprayers. Our knowledge base is not spread over all agricultural machinery."

Mark's Agricultural Services and Mark's Environmental Services are spray contracting businesses with extensive experience, knowledge and equipment for all your weed control requirements.

Specialist equipment enables the experienced team to handle any situation, from the smallest hobby farm to a large national park.

A large fleet of vehicles cater for all broad acre on-farm requirements while environmental weeds in highly sensitive areas are a speciality.

Mark uses special chemicals that don't harm the environment and can hand remove weeds.



Mark and the team also revegetate plantings to help the environment.



For larger spraying jobs, Mark relies on boom spraying.



These booms are 18 metres wide and equipped with air injected nozzles to help stop chemical drift.



All Mark's equipment is designed to either eliminate or minimise spray drift.



Today Mark employs more than 20 staff between the three businesses at peak season.



The team travels 30,000 kilometres spraying roadsides every year in a bid to improve road safety.



"One of the best part of this job is the places we go and see," Mark said from his latest job in Walgett, NSW.



"We see some magnificent national parks and meet lots of great people along the way."



Indeed, it was the expanding business that saw Mark and the team make the move to larger premises, "double the size and three times the yard space", Mark says.

"The rain has meant we are busier than ever, which is a good thing."

