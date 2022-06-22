Drunk lost balance, fell over after early-morning punches missed bakery worker

A drunken night out for a young Hamilton Valley man ended with him wildly swinging punches in a bakery before shoving a worker into freshly baked goods.
Kyle Cooper and a teenage friend were repeatedly told to leave the Thurgoona Bakery but refused to budge.
Advertisement
The 21-year-old was so affected by alcohol that he lost his balance while trying to punch one of the three workers, falling into a baking machine and striking his head.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Cooper has pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court, through defence lawyer Angus Lingham, to two common assault charges.
Police earlier withdrew a third assault count and a charge of stealing property.
The court was told how Cooper and his mate, who was not yet 18, spent the evening of April 9 drinking at different homes.
Cooper went to the boy's house on April 10 about 3am.
Soon after, the pair began walking to the Thurgoona shopping centre, both "moderately to well-affected" by alcohol.
About 3.30am, the three bakery workers entered the centre car park, to put rubbish into a skip bin near Shuter Avenue.
They immediately saw Cooper and his friend, both of them clearly drinking while talking loudly.
Soon after returning to the bakery, the pair began banging on the kitchen door then followed the three workers inside.
Police said they asked for food, which was denied.
Cooper and the boy were asked to leave the bakery several times, but instead they continued asking for food.
To stop them entering, one of the bakery workers then stood in the entrance way to the main kitchen.
With that, Cooper and the boy "became belligerent" so they were threatened with having the police called.
They left the bakery, then returned to try to grab food.
Advertisement
At this point the boy dropped his mobile phone, which was picked up by a worker without the teenager's knowledge.
He discovered the phone was missing soon afterwards, then was told it would be returned if they left.
"Both the accused and the co-accused were angered that the phone wasn't returned earlier and the accused swung numerous punches towards (the worker)," police said.
"Whilst swinging punches, the accused lost his balance and fell to the ground, hitting his head on a baking machine on the way down."
Cooper, who will be sentenced by magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Tuesday, then shoved the worker into the baked goods.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.