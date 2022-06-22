The Border Mail
Albury school teachers, Catholic and state, to strike on June 30.

By Ted Howes
Updated June 22 2022 - 11:28am, first published 9:00am
ENOUGH'S ENOUGH: Albury school teachers marched earlier this year to protest against low pay and staff shortages. Next week's rally is expected to draw more than 500 to the Commercial Club in Dean Street.

More than 500 Albury school teachers - from both government and Catholic schools - will strike on June 30 to protest after a long-running dispute over staff shortages and low pay.

