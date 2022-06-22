More than 500 Albury school teachers - from both government and Catholic schools - will strike on June 30 to protest after a long-running dispute over staff shortages and low pay.
The move - involving teachers from across NSW and the ACT - comes after the NSW government handed down its budget on June 21 which included a 3 per cent boost to the public wage cap.
Albury Teachers Federation spokesman Craig Jory said teachers would gather at the Commercial Club with an expected turnout of more than the 500 teachers who gathered at the last demonstration in May.
"We know it will be well-supported and with the Catholic sector involved too it will be even bigger, there'll be even more, especially in Albury ... we have a lot of private schools here," Mr Jory said.
"At the last strike meeting we had 500 people there so our expectation, with the Catholics, is it will be much more than that."
Mr Jory said there was a sense of fury and frustration that had reached boiling point.
"I've been teaching for 35 years now and I've never seen so many people so stressed as they are at the moment," he said.
"We don't take industrial action lightly - this is our third strike in 10 years.
"One of the most frustrating things is that the department knows there's a teacher shortage and their findings concur with that of the Gallup report that the main two drivers for the shortage are uncompetitive salaries and unsustainable workload."
NSW Teachers Federation spokesman John Roper said the 3 per cent rise was insulting and was actually a cut to real wages as inflation was over 5 per cent and rising.
Independent Education Union of Australia NSW/ACT secretary Mark Northam said it was sad to see it had reached a point where teachers in regional schools were walking out the door in frustration.
NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said she was "deeply disappointed" about the planned action.
"The strike is unnecessary and serves no purpose other than as a political stunt that will cause major upheaval for hardworking parents," Ms Mitchell said.
"After two and a half years of learning disruption due to COVID-19, another day out of the classroom is the last thing our students need.
"Despite the fact that the wages cap in Victoria is lower than in NSW, there have not been strikes. The new NSW public sector wages policy is the most generous in Australia.
"I met with the federation as recently as last week. We are engaged in a genuine process of negotiation, and I look forward to meeting with the federation and the premier in the coming weeks. The union wants the government to forsake the community."
