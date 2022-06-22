The Border Mail
Up to 70 youth respond to Alpine driver's call for snowfields staff

By Victoria Ellis
Updated June 22 2022 - 7:35am, first published 6:38am
COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Alpine Spirit Coaches owner Chris Bonacci has been overwhelmed with responses to his call for young staff for North East snowfield businesses. Picture: TARA TREWHELLA

A North East bus driver says he's been overwhelmed with responses from young people wanting to work at the Mount Hotham and Dinner Plain snowfields, after he put a call out on social media asking people to help struggling businesses.

