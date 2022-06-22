The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Mark Doolan still sidelined with calf injury suffered in round four

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 22 2022 - 6:30am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SIDELINED: Mark Doolan has been sidelined since round four with a calf complaint with the Swans taking a cautious approach on the timing of his comeback.

Flag favourite Chiltern is taking a cautious approach with star forward Mark Doolan's latest comeback from a calf complaint.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.