Flag favourite Chiltern is taking a cautious approach with star forward Mark Doolan's latest comeback from a calf complaint.
Doolan hasn't been sighted since round four.
He strained his calf in the opening round against Barnawartha and again in the round four encounter against Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
Chiltern coach Luke Brookes said the aim was to have Doolan fit and firing at Sandy Creek during the finals series.
"Mark has only played a couple of games but we are probably fortunate to be in the position that we are and don't have to rush him at the moment," Brookes said.
"It's more about just getting a block of training into him and making sure that he hits the finals in pretty good nick.
"We know what we are going to get with him.
"He is a seven time best and fairest winner and oozes class.
"There's no pressure on him to hurry back."
Doolan played as a permanent forward last year after carving a reputation as one of the best midfielders in the Ovens and Murray during his time at Wodonga Raiders.
He didn't disappoint to boot 45 and top the league's goalkicking in the shortened season.
The Swans boast plenty of firepower in attack with Ethan Boxall, Nick Bracher, Kyle Magee, Jake Cooper and Scott Meyer all capable of kicking multiple goals.
Danyl Woods played his first senior match last weekend after missing last season with an Achilles injury.
Brookes said the dual best and fairest winner was also a noted goalkicker.
"Danyl was probably a little bit underdone but we brought him straight in because he is a class act and it was great to see him back out there," he said.
"He is held in high regard internally and everyone is just happy to see him back playing footy again."
In a further bonus Caleb Boxall played his third senior match of the season after making a mid-season return from a knee complaint.
Brookes said Boxall was a crucial cog in the Swans' defence.
"Caleb is one of our vice-captains and is a great leader and you know what you are going to get out of him each week," he said.
"It's huge for our back-half and he's only going to get better with match fitness."
Reigning best and fairest winner Brad Hibberson has been missing since round seven with a quad complaint.
Brookes expected Hibberson to return within the next fortnight.
"Brad has missed three matches now and is one of our assistant coaches," he said.
"It's just a bonus to be able to win games of footy without him and not having to rely on him to win all the time."
