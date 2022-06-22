The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Push to reduce use of restrains on North East mental health patients

By Blair Thomson
June 22 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Push to reduce confinement, use of restraints, on mental health patients

The Wangaratta mental health service is minimising the use of restraints for patients, with a report finding the hospital is the safest in Victoria for the use of physical restraints.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.