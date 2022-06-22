The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Renamed Chandler-Maggs Memorial Shield to honour Border hockey greats

By Liam McNally
Updated June 23 2022 - 7:45am, first published June 22 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BRING IT ON: Wodonga's Ben Boyd and Magpies' Ryley Walker with the new shield they will face off for at Wodonga Hockey Centre on Sunday. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A long-standing Border hockey rivalry has been relaunched with a shield named to honour the memory of Andrew Maggs who passed away from cancer last year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.