A long-standing Border hockey rivalry has been relaunched with a shield named to honour the memory of Andrew Maggs who passed away from cancer last year.
The Dave Chandler Memorial Cup has been replaced with the Chandler-Maggs Memorial Shield.
For nearly 20 years, Wodonga Hockey Club has remembered Dave Chandler, a former player, coach, committee member and president who died from cancer in 2002, with a memorial game against the Magpies Hockey Club.
Magpies president Ben Hawkins said Mr Maggs had approached his illness in the same way he handled a game of hockey.
"Head on, full of fight, with his mates and loved ones behind him," he said.
After sitting down with the Chandler and Maggs families, the clubs changed the yearly bout in recognition of both of their contributions to the Border hockey community.
"We're excited to recognise the history around the Dave Chandler Cup and to remember Maggsy over the weekend," Mr Hawkins said.
Mr Maggs joined the Magpies under-11s side in the early 1990s and was an active committee member, umpire and coach.
"Maggsy always enjoyed playing against Wodonga, always up for the challenge," Mr Hawkins said.
Wodonga Hockey Club president Kyle Brereton said both clubs were looking forward to the game.
The clash will start at 11am on Sunday at Wodonga Hockey Centre, with money raised at the event to be donated to the Cancer Council of Australia.
