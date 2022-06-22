Lavington's Baily Scott has joined Murray Magpies before the clearance deadline.
In a major boost to the Magpies pinching another win in the run home, Scott has played eight reserves matches at Lavington Sports Ground this season.
The athletic tall played one match at Urana Road on permit earlier in the season before deciding to switch clubs last weekend.
Scott was rushed into the side against Holbrook and featured in the best players.
Magpies coach Brett Argus said Scott could fill a number of roles.
"Baily will be a handy pick-up and a bit of a bonus at this stage of the season," Argus said.
"He's fairly versatile and has all the attributes to be a very good player in the Hume league.
"Baily has played two matches for us now and has been in the best players on both occasions.
"I think he is best suited to playing in the midfield as well as spending time up forward."
