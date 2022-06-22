The Border Mail
Wodonga vaccination and testing sites change opening hours

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
June 22 2022 - 11:06pm
This weekend will be the last Saturday that Wodonga's High Street Vaccination Hub will be open and weekday operations hours will change to Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm from next month.

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

