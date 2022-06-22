This weekend will be the last Saturday that Wodonga's High Street Vaccination Hub will be open and weekday operations hours will change to Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm from next month.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays the service will offer outreach clinics, which are listed at the Albury Wodonga Health website.
The Smythe Street COVID-19 Testing and Distribution Site is no longer operating on weekends, but people can get a PCR or rapid antigen test at the clinic on weekdays, Monday to Friday 7.30am to 3pm.
Ovens Murray Public Health Unit Operational Director Jody Bellette said the changes were due to lower demand for both COVID-19 vaccinations and PCR tests.
"As we move closer to COVID-normal, we are finding that less people are accessing testing and vaccination through Department of Health facilities," she said.
"Currently more than 95 per cent of people in our catchment have received their first and second dose, and more than 75 per cent have received more than two doses, either through OMPHU COVID-19 vaccination hubs, outreach or through local GPs and pharmacies.
"There are multiple options for people to access RA tests available now, meaning less people require a PCR test and it is appropriate to adjust the opening hours of the testing site in response."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
