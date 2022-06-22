The Border Mail
Updated

UPDATE: East Albury house fire treated as suspicious by police

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 23 2022 - 3:40am, first published June 22 2022 - 10:58pm
BURNT OUT: The scene of the blaze on Thursday morning. Picture: MARK JESSER

UPDATE: Police have confirmed a house fire in East Albury is being treated as suspicious.

