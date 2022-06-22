UPDATE: East Albury house fire treated as suspicious by police

UPDATE: Police have confirmed a house fire in East Albury is being treated as suspicious.
A forensic examination of the scene is being undertaken, with police taking photographs of graffiti at the front of the home.
The graffiti appears to include a racial slur and crude sexual comments.
Two large scorch marks appear to be visible near the graffiti.
A police spokeswoman said the incident was being investigated.
"Just after 10pm yesterday (Wednesday 22 June 2022), emergency services were called to a home on Alexandra Street, East Albury, following reports of a fire," the spokeswoman said.
"Upon arrival, NSW Fire and Rescue officers found the house well alight.
"The blaze was extinguished, however, the property was significantly damaged.
"No one was inside at the time, and there are no reports of injury.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fire, which is being treated as suspicious.
"Anyone with information - including witnesses, or nearby residents with CCTV - to come forward and call Albury Police on 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
EARLIER: An East Albury home has been gutted in an overnight fire.
Firefighters were called to the Alexandra Street property about 10.10pm on Wednesday after receiving multiple Triple-0 calls.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said nobody was at house when fire crews arrived.
"We were there very quickly and ended up having four fire trucks on scene," he said.
"There were about 15 to 20 firefighters all up.
"We had reports nobody was at the home but we did a thorough search regardless.
"The home sustained significant structural damage as well as severe damage to the contents.
"Fortunately there were no injuries despite the damage."
Yellow spray paint was clearly visible on the front of the home on Thursday morning.
The spray paint appeared to include a racist slur.
Crews remained at the property until about midnight.
The scene was handed over to police.
The cause of the fire is being investigated with comment sought from police.
"The cause is to be determined," Superintendent Alexander said.
"Statistically we have more home fires this time of year.
"There are simple safety steps people can take, like keeping items at least one metre clear of all heaters, keep looking when cooking and, critically, have working smoke alarms in your home."
There have been several recent fires on the street, including a suspicious shed fire in April and a car fire in June last year.
