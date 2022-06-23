The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Visit Albury Wodonga mural in central Melbourne underlines success story of former Border schoolboys

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 23 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Time lapse of Albury-Wodonga mural being created

HAVING made his advertising firm a multi-million dollar enterprise, Tyson Hunter has overseen signs for big names such as Coca-Cola, Ford and Nike.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.