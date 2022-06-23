Rand-Walbundrie-Walla midfielder Sam Herzich attributes a stint at Lavington Sports Ground as the catalyst behind his career best form.
Herzich was the Giants' biggest signing over the off-season and hasn't disappointed with some dazzling displays in the midfield and is on target to finish top-three in the club's best and fairest.
The 27-year-old was lured to the club through mate Matt Robertson and is enjoying the change of scenery.
"Everybody has made me feel welcome and wins and losses aside, it's just a terrific club to be part of," Herzich said.
"I'm very happy with my decision to head bush again.
"I loved my time at Lavington as well and felt it was huge for my development.
"I only played a handful of senior matches but just being able to train alongside some gun players and watch how they go about it - you learn a lot.
"At the Giants I just try to play my role and help the team as much as I can."
Herzich has not only proved damaging in the midfield but has the ability to push forward and hurt the opposition on the scoreboard.
He has booted 18 goals to average just under two goals a match.
"I guess I'm like most players, I love a cheeky goal when I can," he said.
Herzich was also a big fan of coach Lucas Mellier who has the Giants in sixth spot with a 5-5 record.
The 39-year-old has shelved retirement plans to play four matches this season with the Giants battling a crippling injury toll during the early rounds.
"Lucas is a demanding coach and drives a really high standard at training and on game day," he said.
"He is pretty quick to let the group know when the standard slips.
"He gets plenty of assistance from Dan Athanitis and they seem to work well together.
"I don't think Lucas will mind me saying this but I was surprised by how much of a ball magnet he is for his age.
"He even bobbed up with three goals against Murray Magpies in round 9 which he let the boys know about over a few beers.
"I've got no doubt Lucas has a bright future for the Murray Crays if he decides to head down that path when he eventually calls it quits in the Hume league."
Herzich revealed the Giants had 10-players under 19 in their recent clash against Murray Magpies.
"There are a few kids showing some promising signs including Tom 'Chow' Kohlhagen," he said.
"Nathan Wardius is the standout but I don't consider him a kid but a senior regular even though he's 17.
"Nathan is one of the best players in our side and is destined to play at a much higher level.
"I've got no doubt Nathan can go a long way in his football career if he keeps working hard.
"He's impressive to watch and already has got a highlight reel that most players in the Hume league would be envious of.
"I'm just rapt that I play with him and not against him."
