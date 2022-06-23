The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Moira Council takes lead on homelessness with round table discussion

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
June 23 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMING TOGETHER: Moira Shire councillor Julie Brooks, Yarrawonga's Matthew Olney and Mulwala resident Amber Gower are concerned about the level of homelessness in the region. Picture: MARK JESSER

Moira Council is planning to host a round table next month to discuss how to support the increasing number of people experiencing homelessness in the region and to bring together a number of agencies and individuals in the sector.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.