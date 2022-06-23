Place in drug rehabilitation program the court's priority for Facebook fraudster

A bid to get into an illicit-drug rehabilitation program has delayed the sentencing of a man who reaped $3000 from selling a phantom motorbike on Facebook.
Jesse Cain Foley appeared briefly before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin, but his charges were adjourned for sentence on July 5.
Advertisement
"I'll give him a further opportunity (to enter rehabilitation)," Ms McLaughlin told defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston.
IN OTHER NEWS:
IN OTHER NEWS:
She said it was in Foley's interests, as well as those of the community, for him to address his drug issues.
Foley, 43, of Privett Place, Lavington has pleaded guilty to charges of dealing with identity information to commit an indictable offence and dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception.
Police said that Foley remained a suspect in other similar allegations involving the sale of motorbikes and parts.
The court was told how a Facebook profile in another man's name was created on May 6, 2021.
In order to activate the account, a verification code was sent to a mobile phone in Foley's name.
On July 9, 2021, Foley advertised a Suzuki RGV250 motorbike for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $3000, under that other name.
A man saw the advertisement and contacted a friend, the victim, who he knew collected motorbikes.
He began messaging Foley about the motorbike's availability and arrangements for payment, then sent screenshots of the conversation to the interested buyer.
Foley provided bank details for his ex-partner's account and he sent identification details for the man in whose name the account was made - the photo on the copy of a driver's license matched the Facebook profile.
The $3000 was transferred and Foley passed on a message that the motorbike could be collected the next day from an address in Cadell Street, East Albury.
When the victim went to the house, he saw a business advertised on a sign out front and decided to phone the number.
Advertisement
The man who answered had no knowledge of the motorbike.
Foley later withdrew $2000 and then $950 from his ex-partner's bank account.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.