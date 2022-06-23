The Border Mail
News/Court and Crime

Lavington man guilty of selling fictitious motorbike on Marketplace for $3000

By Albury Court
June 23 2022 - 11:30pm
Place in drug rehabilitation program the court's priority for Facebook fraudster

A bid to get into an illicit-drug rehabilitation program has delayed the sentencing of a man who reaped $3000 from selling a phantom motorbike on Facebook.

