Plans to brighten a stretch of silos in central Rutherglen has been met with a positive community response.
Indigo Council received state government funding to prepare a plan for the precinct, including painting of the silos, as part of its 2023 tourism strategy.
Visitor tourism industry services coordinator Jennifer Allan said there were plenty of ideas put forward at three drop-in sessions this week and more than 100 responses to an online survey.
"We are thrilled that the Rutherglen community has embraced the opportunity to contribute to this exciting project," she said.
Ms Allan said anyone unable to attend the drop-in sessions can submit their ideas via the online survey until 5pm on Friday, July 1.
The space is part of the existing Murray to Mountains Rail Trail.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
