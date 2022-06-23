The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Indigo Shire Council pleased with feedback on plans for Rutherglen silo precinct

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 23 2022 - 5:27am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPRUCE UP: State government funding has helped Indigo Council commence planning to rejuvenate Rutherglen's silo precinct. Picture: INDIGO SHIRE COUNCIL/ GEORGIE JAMES

Plans to brighten a stretch of silos in central Rutherglen has been met with a positive community response.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.