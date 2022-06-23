The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Panther Christine Oguche making the most of every netball opportunity

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated June 23 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NAME TO WATCH: Christine Oguche is embracing every opportunity that comes her way after joining Lavington this season, also making an appearance for City West Falcons in the Victorian Netball League. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Christine Oguche is proof that you never quite know what's just around the corner.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.