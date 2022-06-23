North Albury Football Netball Club and the wider Ovens and Murray football community is mourning the loss of one of 'nature's gentlemen' in Pat Gleeson.
Gleeson passed away earlier this week and is being remembered as one of the Hoppers' most staunchest and dedicated volunteers.
Advertisement
He was 83.
North Albury president Tony Burns said Gleeson's passing was a sad loss after he contributed so much over more than five decades.
"Pat was just one of nature's gentlemen and such a great bloke to know," Burns said.
"He was one of those blokes who was universally liked and I don't think there is a person who could say a bad thing about Pat.
"He was a truly great man and we are truly fortunate as a club to have had Pat dedicate so much time and effort as a volunteer."
Burns said Pat's actions always spoke louder than his words.
"If ever there was a working bee around the club, Pat would be one of the first blokes you would see come strolling through the gate with his sleeves rolled up and ready to work," he said.
"Pat had been our timekeeper for more than two decades and only retired from the role this year.
"He would also be one of the first blokes down at the ground after home matches and emptying the bins and cleaning up.
"Pat was always watching training more often than not as well.
"He loved a chin-wag and Pat and his wife Dawn would also attend every home match.
"Pat would do anything he could for the club and was a brilliant man and great mate of so many people associated with North Albury."
Gleeson first arrived on the Border in 1970 and has been involved with the Hoppers for more than five decades.
He has performed several official roles including vice president and on the committee.
But arguably one of his proudest achievements was receiving the Peter Bruhn Award for the Ovens and Murray Football-Netball League volunteer of the year in 2010.
Advertisement
Gleeson was also a league volunteer.
ALSO IN SPORT
He spent several hours per week doing the mowing and garden maintenance work around O&M House in Fallon Street and worked on the gate collecting money during the finals series.
Gleeson is survived by his wife Dawn, his four children David, Wendy, Christine and Narelle, their partners and grandchildren.
A service of thanksgiving for Gleeson will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, North Albury, on Wednesday, June 29, commencing at 11am.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.