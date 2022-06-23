The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Pair scam $57,000 worth of free power, gas, into Wodonga homes

By Wodonga Court
Updated June 23 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pair scammed $57,000 worth of power and gas in near decade-long fraud

A brother and sister who scammed free gas and power worth tens-of-thousands of dollars for nearly a decade will be sentenced next week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.