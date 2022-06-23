Pair scammed $57,000 worth of power and gas in near decade-long fraud

A brother and sister who scammed free gas and power worth tens-of-thousands of dollars for nearly a decade will be sentenced next week.
Between them, Sarah and Jason Kirkham avoided paying Origin Energy services worth $57,522 at their homes on Warsaw Crescent and Lawrence Street in Wodonga.
Sarah Kirkham provided false details to Origin about her Lawrence Street home in 2011 during a time of financial stress.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday heard she had continued the scam after realising she had gotten away with it.
She signed her brother's home up the following year when he moved into his Warsaw Crescent property.
The scams, which involved multiple fake names, dates of birth and phone numbers, went unnoticed until Origin fraud investigators looked into the pair and listened to audio recordings.
The same woman was recorded on each occasion giving the fake details for the homes.
Wodonga detectives searched both homes on June 4 last year.
A notebook and exercise book was found at Sarah Kirkham's home recording the fake accounts, and her brother's home had a letter in the fake name of Kelly Marshall for gas and power services.
Both made full admissions.
Sarah Kirkham said her mother had been dying of cancer when she gave fake details on a new contract in 2011, and would sign up for new contracts roughly every three months.
Her brother admitted he knew his sister was running the scam for his utilities.
He avoided paying for about $33,300 in gas and electricity and his sister received about $24,100 in free services.
The court heard they would both have to pay back the money.
While magistrate Victoria Campbell ordered corrections order assessments, she said the pair weren't "out of the woods".
"It's a really high amount," she said.
The pair admitted to dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage and will be sentenced next Friday.
