Dart gun, sword, Taser, cannabis plants found during Wodonga raid

A Wodonga man found with dangerous items in his home, including a dart shooting device, has told a court they were just for show.
Police searched Troy Collins' Holloway Mews home near Skitch Street on September 16 last year.
Advertisement
The 35-year-old landscaper was found with two cannabis plants, a samurai sword, danger, slingshot, Taser, and a stolen mountain bike.
Magistrate Victoria Campbell expressed concern in Wodonga court this week at a dart launcher also found at the property.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"These weapons can inflict serious harm and injury upon another person," she said in asking what the dangerous goods were for.
Lawyer Chirage Patel said they weren't for any nefarious purpose.
"These are items that are there for display purposes," he said.
"I can't take it any higher than that."
Collins was arrested and interviewed by Wodonga police members, and declined to comment.
Mr Chirag told the court he had purchased the stolen bike, but it was clear the offer was too good to be true.
Ms Campbell ordered the drugs and weapons be destroyed.
She imposed a $1500 fine with $85 in costs.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.