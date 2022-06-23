PICNICS, fairs, weddings - now from Friday night you can add immersive light show to the list of events the Albury Botanic Gardens has played host to over its 145 years.
Aurora Luna Light Journey opens to the public on Friday night after four months of planning and a week of installation.
Advertisement
On Thursday night Albury deputy mayor Steve Bowen and fellow councillors Jess Kellahan and David Thurley were among those left wowed as a preview was staged.
The show is the product of Sydney firm Laservision.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Its art director Angela Davis and creative director Juan Zubiaga have delighted in using features, such as the giant kauri, avenue of elms and children's garden big dinosaur, as a canvas.
"It's so important for us to incorporate the natural elements, so it's really personalised to Albury and the park,": Ms Davis said.
"We want to enhance every aspect of it to create a dynamic story and we want to people to be fully immersed in the magic.
"It's about hidden surprises, that's why we used the holograms, which is a hidden technology."
Underlining the detail, that has gone into the display, Mr Zubiaga visited the gardens and took a series of photographs of the dinosaur from which he generated a computerised model that he then used to calculate the dimensions needed to project over it.
Ms Davis said with exotic birds a part of the entertainment she used iridescent hues such as purple, green, blue and cyan to reflect their plumage.
They are complemented by moving lights designed to imitate fire flies and luminescent ersatz flowers in a kaleidoscope of colours.
A soundtrack accompanies the show, which involves attendees walking around in a loop from the main gates in Wodonga Place.
It is the fourth city park to host a Laservision show in Australia, following on from events in Brisbane, Bendigo and Singleton.
Ms Davis said the company had traditionally done the bulk of its displays overseas, but COVID travel restrictions forced it to look inwards.
Advertisement
Aurora Luna Light Journey runs nightly until July 16 from 6pm to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays and up to 10pm from Sundays to Thursdays.
Patrons will be admitted in 20-minute blocks with tickets being sold online at www.auroraalbury.com.au.
Rain will not shut it down, with variable atmospheric elements, such as mist, seen by organisers as a reason to enjoy the display on more than one occasion.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
We want people to be fully immersed in the magic- Angela Davis, Aurora light show art director
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.