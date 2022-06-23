The Border Mail
Albury Botanic Gardens to show fresh side as Aurora light show goes on display for school holidays

By Anthony Bunn
June 23 2022 - 10:30pm
Long line: The pathway next to the avenue of elms in the botanic gardens has two beams acting as a virtual ceiling as part of Aurora Albury. Picture: SOPHIE HUNTER

PICNICS, fairs, weddings - now from Friday night you can add immersive light show to the list of events the Albury Botanic Gardens has played host to over its 145 years.

