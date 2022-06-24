The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Matt Sharp to lead Holbrook for a sixth season to equal club record

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 24 2022 - 2:24am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Sharp in action for the Brookers earlier this season.

Matt Sharp is set to become the equal longest serving coach in Holbrook's proud 130-year history after being reappointed for a sixth season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.