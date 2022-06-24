Lee Hughes has left Murray United to take up a new challenge with the Goulburn Valley Suns.
Hughes spent six-and-a-half years with Murray and his form with the Wodonga-based club earned him a trial at Melbourne Victory.
Advertisement
However, he'll now be making the three-hour round-trip to Shepparton for home games after being accepted into the GV Suns under-18 side for the second half of season 2022.
"I'm very grateful to be given this opportunity," Hughes said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"My team-mates and coaches at Murray United have been a huge help in my development both as a player but also becoming a better person.
"My dream now is to play in NPL1 and I'm focused on the job ahead of me."
Murray United are at home this weekend.
The under-18s take on Whittlesea Ranges in NPL3 North/West, while the under-16s play Box Hill United in NPL2 and the under-14s meet Oakleigh Cannons.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.