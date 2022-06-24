The Border Mail

Lee Hughes leaves Murray United to join GV Suns

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 24 2022 - 6:20am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lee Hughes (back row, far left) is now a GV Suns player.

Lee Hughes has left Murray United to take up a new challenge with the Goulburn Valley Suns.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.