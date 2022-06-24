The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
Watch

Beechworth hosting Chiltern in the club's first Indigenous round

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 24 2022 - 1:36am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

History will be made in the Tallangatta & District League on Saturday when Beechworth hosts the inaugural Indigenous round.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.