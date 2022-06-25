Another cold front is on its way to the Albury-Wodonga region | Weather Watch

June rainfall will be above average at most locations across the Riverina and North East Victoria.
However, further north, beyond Wyalong, rainfall totals look set to fall short of the June average.
A second front, which arrived late in the week, brought with it patchy rainfall across the Albury-Wodonga region - the heaviest falls recorded in Victoria and the Riverina.
The very cold conditions that invaded the Albury-Wodonga region since the end of May and delivered the coldest first half of June since 1949 and, at some places, the coldest since 1901, have continued during the third week of June at some locations.
However, from last weekend, June 18 and19, daytime maximum temperatures have at last reached the June normal.
The maximum temperature reached 18 degrees at Albury on Monday, June 20 - three degrees above normal as a large high pressure system of central pressure of 1036mbs moved east of Tasmania, with winds turning northerly before the next cold front arrives early this coming week.
The very cold days during the first half of June extended well north to as far away as Mt. Isa, Tennant Creek and Daly Waters, but did not reach Katherine and Darwin, where maximum temperatures remained two degrees above the June normal.
The mean maximum to date at Darwin is 32.6 degrees, and, due to a stable pressure situation expected for the last 10 days of June, it will be one of the warmest Junes in 139 years of records.
The warmest Junes at Darwin were in 1889, 1892, 1906, 1916 and 1921 at the post office and in 1942, 1970, 1973, 1996, 1998 and 2016 at the airport site.
The rainfall records after all these warmest Junes in Darwin do show notably wetter than average rainfalls during the last half of each of those years listed above across the Albury-Wodonga region.
The heaviest rains are expected mainly from late July to November and more of the same is predicted in January and February 2023.
The trouble spot has been at Macquarie Island this month, with very disturbed conditions and abnormally low barometric pressures down to 963mbs, bringing with it a surge of very cold air from the Antarctic Continent and the heaviest recorded June rainfall, with 153mm, since 1993.
The period from July to December 1993 was very wet in both Victoria and NSW, with major floods in October and December.
