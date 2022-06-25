A Corowa Dohne sheep stud owner says he's pleased by one of his rams in the first sire evaluation trial of the breed.
The Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association, the leading authority that oversees trials for the wool industry in Australia, has been conducting it's first ever trial of Dohne sheep.
At a field day at Urana's Coonoong Station this week about 80 industry professionals came together to learn about the findings.
A Kardinia Stud ram, from Corowa's Don Mills, was found to have produced offspring which performed well in certain traits.
"He finished in the top for classed tops and also for low culls, so he was the top sire for percentage of tops and also for percentage of culls in that he had the lowest number of culls," Mr Mills said.
"It was a very, very pleasing result.
"He's a sheep that's very good structurally and in the traits that you'd imagine in the shape and form, but you never quite know how genetics are going to go when they're put across a different ewe base."
The trial saw semen from 15 different Dohne sires artificially inseminated into 1300 Coonoong Station ewes and the male and female offspring evaluated for a number of traits.
Site manager Jim Meckiff said the weathers were slaughtered at Gundagai Meat Processors and assessed for lean meat yield, intramuscular fat and carcasse weight, among other measurements, but the ewes were assessed for different traits.
"We've got fleece weights, we've got body weights, we've got fibre tests," he said.
"We've got all those visual traits, we're talking about face cover, body wrinkle, breach wrinkle, breach cover, classes grades and we're looking for the variation and what the likelihood of those sires passing that onto their progeny are."
Mr Meckiff said the trial was unique because the Dohnes would be compared side by side with two poll Merino sires as link sires in the trial.
"It's going to help in the long run because it'll help compare the merino genetics to Dohne genetics, but it's also a great opportunity to see how Dohne genetics perform in a given environment here at Coonong" he said.
"It just goes to show that if you select for something you generally get it and if you want to add that ingredient into your breeding objective, you can go out and buy those genetics that have that growth or that reproduction or that fleece weight or that micron trait about it, and get it with confidence."
Mr Mills said the trial had given insight into how to improve his sheep.
"It gives us some confidence that our breeding program and our classing structure is solid," he said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
