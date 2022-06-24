In-form Albury Thunder fullback Ty Fletcher believes a successful fortnight will set up at a shot at finals in Group Nine rugby league.
The Thunder hits the road in the next two weekends, facing Wagga Brothers on Sunday and Tumut the following Saturday.
Quite remarkably at the halfway mark, the Thunder sits in fourth, despite having only two wins.
However, the draw is skewed because of byes with the Thunder having two early ones.
With eight rounds down, Gundagai, Young and Temora appear safe as the top three, while the Thunder, Tumut, Wagga Kangaroos and Brothers battle for the final two spots.
"If we can get away with the next two wins, I think we will be looking really good for finals," Fletcher suggested.
Fletcher showed tremendous courage to battle on last week in the draw with competition leaders Gundagai.
"My knee has blown up like a basketball, a heap of fluid has built up, but it's going down every day."
