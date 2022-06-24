The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Safety discussions to be had after more than 1000 motorists failed to stop at Culcairn rail crossing

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 24 2022 - 8:09am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RISKY BEHAVIOUR: One of more than 1000 drivers recorded during a trial not stopping at the rail crossing across Odewahns Road, south of Culcairn. Picture: ACUSENSUS

An ungated railway crossing south of Culcairn may need to be altered after more than 1000 drivers failed to obey stop sign rules in the space of a month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.