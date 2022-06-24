EXTENDING alcohol restrictions on Australia Day and near two hotels are ideas voiced by Albury councillors.
The changes were floated as part of a council briefing session this week which saw discussion about the future of alcohol-free zones and alcohol-prohibited areas in the city.
The classifications, which ban boozing in the Albury and Lavington CBDs and sites at specific times, expire on December 22-23.
A report outlining plans for feedback on the future of the designations is being presented to the council on Monday.
At the briefing last Monday, councillor Ashley Edwards flagged the possibility of the Australia Day alcohol ban which applies in Noreuil Park also being adopted for the Murray River precinct near the swimming pool and Hovell Tree Park.
"Given the redevelopment there, I wonder if people instead of being at Noreuil are just going to move on to somewhere else along the river there (and) cause similar mischief," she said.
Councillor Daryl Betteridge supported an extension.
"Let's get ahead of the curve because Noreuil Park 15 years ago you didn't get ahead of the curve that's why we had to (apply a ban) and the product damage or the value to that product will be fairly, fairly severe if we don't get ahead of it," he said.
Council deputy chief executive Tracey Squire welcomed the debate.
"It will need to be a consideration because those areas are going to be a lot more active and certainly could form part of the Australia Day celebrations or other major events, so I think that is something for us to think about," she said.
Councillor Alice Glachan flagged including the Star Hotel in the alcohol-free zone which stops south of Guinea Street and councillor Jess Kellahan proposed it reach across from the Astor Hotel to the Scots School side of Young Street.
