Demand for child-minding services have surged on the Border, with centres facing staff shortages now more than ever before.
A Killara mother has spoken of her frustration at the lack of availability of such care, but educators across the region said there simply was not enough staff.
Ana Watson was meant to return to full-time work, but is without care for her five-month-old baby.
She has been on a waiting list at her preferred daycare since August last year.
"It's a lot worse this time compared to last time I needed daycare for my school-aged child," she said.
"Also, what about quality? I can't even pick and choose, we are just at their mercy right now, and the pricing is pretty much take it or leave it.
"But it's not enough, and I can't take any more time off. I'm kind of desperate right now... trying to figure out what to do and work out my options. And most my mum friends are in the same boat."
Centre manager at Community Kids Lavington Racheal Schultz said there simply were not enough vacancies.
"People want to be out there and want to work, but in order for that to happen, their kids need care, but there is nothing available," Ms Schultz said.
"But people want five days, and we just don't have the spots."
Hume shire children service has centres across, Holbrook, Jindera, Henty and Culcairn, and are currently merging with Albury council children services but they're also faced with similar issues.
Greater Hume corporate and community services director David Smith said the staffing issues was a sector-wide problem.
"The numbers at the moment are governed purely by staff availability if we had another 10 staff tomorrow we could offer spots to the waiting lists," he said.
"Our staffing numbers are so thin we have no alternative but to shut, we just don't have the spare capacity, the staffing is razor thin."
