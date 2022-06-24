The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray Darling Basin Authority commences Hume Dam releases ahead of forecast winter rainfall

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 24 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FREEING SPACE: Hume Dam has been reduced by up to 19 gigalitres per day this week to counter potential winter rainfall which could exceed its capacity. Picture: MARK JESSER

Water has been let out of Hume Dam this week in a bid to combat recent winter rainfall trends.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.