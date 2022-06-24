Water has been let out of Hume Dam this week in a bid to combat recent winter rainfall trends.
More than 240 millimetres of rain fell in Albury-Wodonga last winter, which saw the Hume Dam level jump from 51 per cent in June to 90 per cent by mid-August.
Advertisement
Murray Darling Basin Authority is on the front foot in case similar rainfall occurs.
Acting executive director of river management Andrew Kremor said water levels in Hume Dam had been consistently high all year and operators had carefully managed releases in accordance with inflows and Bureau of Meteorology forecasts.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's been an unusual year," Dr Kremor said.
"At the moment Hume Dam is at 94 per cent with just over 166 gigalitres of airspace. This week the release of water has been as high as 19 gigalitres per day and will continue to fluctuate.
"Over the past month, rainfall and soil moisture in the catchment have been average for this time of year, and average to above average inflows are forecast for the coming months."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.