Celebrating your big day | Border Weddings 2022 magazine

Everyone loves a wedding, and no more so than in 2022, after a tumultuous couple of years fraught with postponements and cancellations.
Indeed, it's not only the happy couple who are rapt when their big day finally arrives. Photographers, hairstylists, caterers, florists, venue managers and a whole host of others from the wedding industry are equally thrilled, and this edition of Border Weddings celebrates all these talented people.
The magazine profiles newlyweds throughout regional Victoria, with gorgeous photos of weddings from across the region.
Inside you'll also find advice on rings, make-up and wedding gowns, together with insights into what's trending in eco-friendly decorations, floristry and photography.
Border Weddings also shares one couple's thoughts on getting married a second time around, while another reveal how their wedding day bucked tradition to create a wonderfully relaxed affair.
Enjoy the read!
Click here to read Your Weddings magazine online.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
