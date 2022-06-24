The Border Mail
Building tenanted by Albury MP Justin Clancy sells shortly after auction for $1.5 million

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 24 2022 - 7:30am
STRONG RESULT: LJ Colquhoun Dixon Real Estate auctioneer Andrew Dixon sold the building which includes Albury MP Justin Clancy's office on Dean Street after auction on Friday.

An Albury property which houses the office of the city's state member of parliament and a financial planning firm sold for $1.5 million after auction on Friday.

Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

