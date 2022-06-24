Two Albury men were jailed on Friday over a violent home invasion during which one used a baseball bat to repeatedly hit his victim.
One though, Adam Ian John, will get to serve his 12-month term in the community, on the imposition of an intensive corrections order.
Andrew Hughes, who has been in custody for several months, was handed a full-time jail term - on more serious charges - of 20 months behind bars.
A non-parole period of one year and one month will have the 36-year-old released on September 11.
District Court judge Sean Grant said there was no parity on sentencing for the pair because of the differing roles - and so charges - that they played during the incident that played out in the Thurgoona Street public housing units on August 11.
John, 39, who spent two months in custody before being granted bail, was sentenced on a single charge of using an offensive weapon in company with the intention of committing an indictable offence.
Hughes, 36, of North Street but until two years ago a long-time Benalla resident, was sentenced on charges of aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence of intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Hughes and John were among a group of people who earlier that day drove to Lake Hume.
But before then, Hughes, his partner and three other men had a drinking session at one of the units.
When they returned to Albury, Hughes attacked a man who was inside a unit with Hughes' partner.
He punched the man several times and also struck him with a baseball bat handed to him by John, who had been hitting the bat into the palm of his hand before striking a wall.
Hughes' partner later began punching him to stop his attack on her drinking partner.
The man then grabbed a kitchen knife and told Hughes: "I'm going to kill you". The men fled.
Judge Grant said John, who "suffers from a significant cognitive disability", was "contrite and remorseful".
Hughes' offending was part of a pattern that coincided with his abuse of alcohol and, at times, methamphetamine.
