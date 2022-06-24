Walla's Carol Hoffmann has performed superbly in Bowls Australia's National Open on the Gold Coast.
The women's singles attracted 332 players, who were divided into four sections.
Hoffmann won two of her games, finishing second, with the top two in each section moving through.
In the knockout rounds, Hoffmann won twice to make it to the round of 32, where she fell to ex-UK international Ellen Faulker, the coach for Australia's Paralympic squad.
