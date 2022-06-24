The Border Mail

Walla's Carol Hoffmann makes final 32 in national bowls tournament

Updated June 24 2022 - 3:19am, first published 2:50am
Walla's Carol Hoffmann has played well in the national open event.

Walla's Carol Hoffmann has performed superbly in Bowls Australia's National Open on the Gold Coast.

